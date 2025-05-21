NU VC came under attack over auto-pass demand

National University sources say the students of 2022 batch have staged demonstrations and formed a human chain at the main gate of the campus. They have been trying to incite unrest on the campus. However, despite their protest, the degree pass course exam was held due to the strict stance of the university authorities to not give any automatic promotion. Some 69 per cent of the examinee passed the exam.

Following that, a few students started demonstrations at the main campus of the university in the morning. The demonstrating students blocked the vice-chancellor’s car from entering the campus around 12:00 pm. At one point, they attacked the VC. Later, the Ansar members and officials rescued him. The VC sustained minor injuries in the attack.

It has been learnt that the students of this batch have already been given grace numbers in the examinations considering the coronavirus outbreak and political unrest in recent years. They were also given the scope to recheck the answer scripts. The result is scheduled to be published this month. However, instigated by different quarters, some failed students from that batch carried out the attack on the VC demanding auto promotion.