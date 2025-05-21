NU VC came under attack over auto-pass demand
The vice-chancellor (VC) of the National University, ASM Amanullah, was attacked during a protest demanding auto-pass (automatic promotion) for students of the 2022 undergraduate (pass course) batch.
The incident occurred around 12:00 pm today, Wednesday at the main gate of the administrative building on the university’s campus in the Board Bazar area of Gazipur city. The National University VC sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Confirming the matter, National University public relations office acting director Md Mostafizur Rahman said, “The VC rejected an unfair demand raised by some students. Enraged by this, some students attacked the VC. However, he is doing fine now.”
National University sources say the students of 2022 batch have staged demonstrations and formed a human chain at the main gate of the campus. They have been trying to incite unrest on the campus. However, despite their protest, the degree pass course exam was held due to the strict stance of the university authorities to not give any automatic promotion. Some 69 per cent of the examinee passed the exam.
Following that, a few students started demonstrations at the main campus of the university in the morning. The demonstrating students blocked the vice-chancellor’s car from entering the campus around 12:00 pm. At one point, they attacked the VC. Later, the Ansar members and officials rescued him. The VC sustained minor injuries in the attack.
It has been learnt that the students of this batch have already been given grace numbers in the examinations considering the coronavirus outbreak and political unrest in recent years. They were also given the scope to recheck the answer scripts. The result is scheduled to be published this month. However, instigated by different quarters, some failed students from that batch carried out the attack on the VC demanding auto promotion.
Speaking regarding this, Gachha police station officer-in-charge Ali Mohammad Rashed said he was yet to receive any complaint over the attack on the National University VC. Legal actions will be taken once an official complaint is lodged over the incident.
This correspondent tried to contact National University VC ASM Amanullah over the phone several times to talk in this regard. However, he didn’t respond.
University public relations office acting director Mostafizur Rahman said the students won’t be given auto promotion under any circumstances. He said the university authorities have taken initiative to identify the assaulters and file a case against them with the Gachha police station.