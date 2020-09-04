Nearly 50 people injured in Narayanganj mosque blast

Correspondent
Narayanganj
An explosion takes place at a mosque in the city’s Pachim Talla area of Narayanganj on Friday night.
An explosion takes place at a mosque in the city’s Pachim Talla area of Narayanganj on Friday night. Photo: Focus Bangla

Around 50 people have received burn injuries in a blast at a mosque in the city’s Pachim Talla area of Narayanganj. Six air conditioners (ACs) have been burnt in the blast.

The incident took place at Baitus Salat Mosque at around 8:30pm on Friday night.

Advertisement
There was a leakage in the gas line in front of the mosque. It is suspected that the explosion was caused by a spark when someone pressed the electrical switch.
Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of the fire service and civil defence Narayanganj office

Those who received burn injuries have been sent to the local hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Fire fighters primarily assume the blast may occur from the leakage of a gas line in front of the mosque.

Witnesses said an explosion occurred with a big bang at Pachim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Masjid after esha prayers. Around fifty devotees inside the mosque received burn injuries.

Panic gripped in the locality. Those who received burn injuries were rolling down on the water in the street. Six ACs of the mosques were burnt in the explosion. The doors and windows of the mosque have been broken.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Narayanganj police (SP) Jayedul Alam said 37 injured people have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Many injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals, he added.

Advertisement

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of the fire service and civil defence Narayanganj office, said there was a leakage in the gas line in front of the mosque. It is suspected that the explosion was caused by a spark when someone pressed the electrical switch.

Five units of firefighters rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, he said adding the gas line went through under the floor of the mosque.

More News

80pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital, Rangpur.

3 teen cousins drown in Kurigram

3 teen cousins drown in Kurigram

Chattogram container depot blast: Death toll climbs to four

Chattogram container depot blast: Death toll climbs to four

Flood situation in Ganges basin remains steady

Flood situation likely to worsen in Gaibandha, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre says