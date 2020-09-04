Nearly 50 people injured in Narayanganj mosque blast

Those who received burn injuries have been sent to the local hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Fire fighters primarily assume the blast may occur from the leakage of a gas line in front of the mosque.

Witnesses said an explosion occurred with a big bang at Pachim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Masjid after esha prayers. Around fifty devotees inside the mosque received burn injuries.

Panic gripped in the locality. Those who received burn injuries were rolling down on the water in the street. Six ACs of the mosques were burnt in the explosion. The doors and windows of the mosque have been broken.