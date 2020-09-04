Nearly 50 people injured in Narayanganj mosque blast

Around 50 people have received burn injuries in a blast at a mosque in the city’s Pachim Talla area of Narayanganj. Six air conditioners (ACs) have been burnt in the blast.
The incident took place at Baitus Salat Mosque at around 8:30pm on Friday night.
There was a leakage in the gas line in front of the mosque. It is suspected that the explosion was caused by a spark when someone pressed the electrical switch.Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of the fire service and civil defence Narayanganj office
Those who received burn injuries have been sent to the local hospital and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Witnesses said an explosion occurred with a big bang at Pachim Talla Baitus Salat Jame Masjid after esha prayers. Around fifty devotees inside the mosque received burn injuries.
Panic gripped in the locality. Those who received burn injuries were rolling down on the water in the street. Six ACs of the mosques were burnt in the explosion. The doors and windows of the mosque have been broken.
Superintendent of Narayanganj police (SP) Jayedul Alam said 37 injured people have been admitted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Many injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals, he added.
Five units of firefighters rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, he said adding the gas line went through under the floor of the mosque.