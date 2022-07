A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of drug peddlers in the district's Hakimpur upazila on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Bardin Islam Baten, a construction worker and son of Abu Taleb of Mathpara village.

Shariqul Islam, officer in charge of Hakimpur police station, said that Baten's younger brother Insan had been at loggerheads with a local drug peddler, Imon, over sharing profits from drug sales.