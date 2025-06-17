Businessman allegedly tied to tree, tortured over unpaid interest
A businessman was allegedly tied to a tree and tortured In Sreebardi upazila of Sherpur as he failed to repay interest on a loan. A video of the incident went viral on the social media platform Facebook on Monday.
The victim was Nur Amin, 38, from the Bhatilongorpara village under Khariya Kazirchar union in the upazila.
According to Nur Amin and locals, he borrowed Tk 100,000 from certain Abdul Jalil of the village at a monthly interest rate of 10 per cent about three years ago. Though he initially paid the interest, he later became irregular, leading to a feud between them. Jalil also filed a lawsuit.
At one stage, Jalil took Nur Amin’s motorcycle a year ago and kept it at his home. Nur Amin claimed he reported to police but received no remedy. Nur Amin was allegedly picked up from the Sreebordi market and tied to a tree in the courtyard of Jalil’s house.
Video clips show Nur Amin tied to a tree with rope and surrounded by several people, who were heard making allegation against him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, Nur Amin said, “I paid interest for one year. But after failing to pay a few instalments, Jalil forcibly took away my motorcycle from the road. Now, he wants more money, using that as an excuse. Yesterday, I was forcibly picked up, tied to a tree, and called a cattle thief. I was tortured. I will take legal action. I want justice.”
He also said, “I agreed to pay again due to pressure. For a Tk 100,000 loan, Jalil took my motorcycle worth Tk 180,000. If justice is served, I should get more money back.”
Yesterday, Ashraful Kabir, president of the Khariya Kazirchar union BNP, visited the scene. He told newspersons Nur Amin and Abdul Jalil are from the same village. Yesterday, Nur Amin was tied to a tree over the debt. Later, both of them reached a negotiation that the money would be repaid by October.
Abdul Jalil could not be reached over mobile phone. However, he told local journalists, “I owe the money for a long time, so I brought him in. But I did not beat him. Nur Amin was released under the condition of repaying the money in the presence of local influential people.”
Sreebordi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Anwar Zahid told Prothom Alo, “We sent police to the spot immediately after receiving the news. But by the time they arrived, the matter had reportedly been settled locally. However, legal action will be taken if a written complaint is filed.”