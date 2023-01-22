People stage procession with broom against Sarishabari UNO

Local people on Saturday brought out a procession with brooms demanding the immediate removal of Upoma Farisha, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur, and arrest of drug addicts in the area, reports news agency UNB.

The procession started from Jamalpur’s Sarishabari municipality building and ended at Shilpakala Academy. Later, a human chain was also formed to press home the demand.