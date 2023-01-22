People stage procession with broom against Sarishabari UNO

Several hundred men and women participated in this hour-long programme under the banner of the Sarishabari Nagorik Committee.
Among others, advocate Shahidul Islam, convener of Sarishabari Nagorik Committee, Abdul Jalil Master, joint convener of the committee, Sams Uddin, president of Pogladigha Union Awami League spoke on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the speakers warned of tougher movement if the UNO is not removed immediately.
Besides, the speakers demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the accused, who recently attacked the project engineer Masudur Rahman Joni during the inauguration of the Sarishabari Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre.
Despite several attempts UNO Upoma Farisha could not be reached over phone for her comments, the UNB report added.
When contacted, Jamalpur deputy commissioner Srabosti Roy said, she did not receive any complaint against the UNO during the nine months of his joining Jamalpur.
Besides, no representative of the Nagorik Committee told him anything in writing or verbally, she added.