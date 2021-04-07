Nine detained from alleged secret meeting in Lalmonirhat

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested as many as eight activists of Hefazat-e-Islam and a member of Jamaat-e-Islami for holding a secret meeting at a house in Kashiram Munshir Bazar area of Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the area late on Tuesday night and arrested the 10 while they were holding the secret meeting at the house of Abu Bakkar, said Arju Mohammad Sazzad, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station.