Local News

Nine detained from alleged secret meeting in Lalmonirhat

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested as many as eight activists of Hefazat-e-Islam and a member of Jamaat-e-Islami for holding a secret meeting at a house in Kashiram Munshir Bazar area of Kaliganj upazila in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the area late on Tuesday night and arrested the 10 while they were holding the secret meeting at the house of Abu Bakkar, said Arju Mohammad Sazzad, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station.

Those arrested have been identified as Jammat-e-Islami's Mozammel Haque, 35, and Hefazat's Shahin Mia, 35, Abu Bakkar, 70, Nazrul Islam, 57, Fuad Hossain, 40, Sabu Mia, 50, Abu Syed, 26, Shahidul Islam, 40, and Faridul Islam, 30.

