Nine Rohingyas detained in Kurigram

All of them are the residents of different Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, police said.
Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhurungamari police station, said during regular patrolling, the mobile court of the local administration intercepted a battery-run three-wheeler carrying 12 people amid the on-going countrywide lockdown.
While two occupants of the vehicle managed to escape in the dark, the nine others were detained. The driver of the vehicle was a Bangladeshi national. He was let off with a warning.
The nine were subsequently handed over to the police after they revealed their identities and claimed that they had plans to sneak into neighbouring India.
"We have initiated the process to send them back to their respective Rohingya camps," the OC said.