Nineteen fishermen jailed for catching hilsa in Sirajganj

Separate mobile courts on Friday sentenced 19 fishermen to different jail terms on charge of catching hilsa defying fishing ban in Sadar and Chauhali upazilas of Sirajganj district, reports UNB.
Chauhali upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Asana Yasmin and Sadar upazila assistant commissioner (Land) Md Rahamt Ullah passed the conviction orders.
The mobile courts operated the drive acting on a tip-off at different points on the Jamuna river in the morning.
They seized 35 kilograms of hilsa and 8,050 metres of current net and several fishing boats during the drives.
Later, the fish were donated to a local madrasa, said Chauhali upazila fisheries officer Masum Billah.