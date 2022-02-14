No trace of Bangladeshi missing along Myanmar border for six days

Though Gura Mia managed to swim ashore, Mohammad Ilias went missing.
Whykong union parishad chairman Nur Ahmed Anwari confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Quoting Gura Mia, Tefnak-2 Border Guard Bangladesh commander Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar said Mohammad Ilias went missing on 9 February. The two fishermen were catching fish at least 100 yards inside the zero line of the maritime boundary with Myanmar.
At one point, BGP members ordered them to stop as the fishermen was approaching towards the maritime boundary of Bangladesh, BGP fired shot targeting them, he added.
Gura Mia said BGP fired shot at them while fishing at Naf river and both of them jumped into the river. He swam to Teknaf. Since then he did not get any information about Mohammad Ilias.
Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar said BGB is still not certain about the fate of the missing fisherman. Whether Mohammad Illias was shot or detained by BGP members could not be learned as yet.
The BGB contacted the BGP on the next day and sent a letter asking the BGP to return fisherman. BGB have received no reply as yet, he added.
Mohammad Illias’ son Mohammad Tarek requested to return his father saying if he is not alive, at least arrangement has been made to bring back his body.