Education minister vows ‘microscopic scrutiny’ over teacher recruitment
Education Minister ANM Ehshanul Hoque Milon has warned that any irregularities in teacher recruitment will be subjected to the strictest scrutiny, asserting that merit must remain the sole criterion in appointments.
“If there is any weakness in teacher recruitment, I will examine it under a microscope,” he said, cautioning that political interference, particularly by Members of Parliament, could undermine the academic environment. “No meritorious candidate must be excluded. Teachers must be competent; there is no alternative.”
He made these remarks on Friday at an orientation programme for newly admitted students held at the Nur Hossain Hall ground of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University.
Emphasising the importance of academic excellence, the minister stated that both teachers and students must engage deeply in study and research if universities are to achieve international standards.
“We all aspire to build the Bangladesh of tomorrow, and the architects of that future are our teachers and students,” he said.
Highlighting Bangladesh’s demographic advantage, he noted that while many developed countries are facing population decline, Bangladesh continues to experience growth.
“We must regard this as a blessing,” he said. “Our universities do not lack students. If we can properly prepare them in this era of globalisation, Bangladesh can become one of the world’s richest countries in human resources.”
He added that the government has prioritised investment in education, science and technology to harness this potential.
Addressing infrastructural challenges, the minister acknowledged that Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University and other universities require additional residential halls and facilities.
However, he admitted that such large-scale initiatives cannot be implemented immediately due to financial constraints, though efforts would continue.
Providing insight into higher education costs, he said that the government spends approximately Tk 800,000 per student, while families contribute an additional Tk 500,000—bringing the total cost of completing higher education to around Tk 1.3 million per student.
Comparing Bangladesh’s education system with global standards, he observed that universities in developed countries have largely shifted to project-based learning, whereas Bangladesh still relies on outdated teaching methods.
That is why, he noted, the prime minister has pledged to allocate up to five per cent of GDP to the education sector if necessary.
Regarding funding for the Dinajpur-based university, the minister revealed that nearly Tk 500 crore has recently been allocated to support academic activities, research, and infrastructure development.
While the university authorities have prioritised physical infrastructure, he stressed that improving the quality of education must go hand in hand with such developments.
The minister also addressed concerns over the alleged distortion of his remarks on social media, particularly on Facebook.
“There is no benefit in misrepresenting my statements. I must carry out my responsibilities and bring about change in the education system,” he said.
In his concluding remarks, he urged students to make the most of their time at university. “The nation and your families are looking to you. Every moment you spend here must be devoted to learning, as it will shape your future and contribute to the future of Bangladesh,” he added.
The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor M Enamul Haque and attended by MPs Monjurul Islam, Sadik Riaz, Syed Jahangir Alam, and Chief Whip Akhtaruzzaman Mia, among others, including Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Shafiqul Islam and Treasurer Jahangir Kabir.