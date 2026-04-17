Education minister vows ‘microscopic scrutiny’ over teacher recruitment

He made these remarks on Friday at an orientation programme for newly admitted students held at the Nur Hossain Hall ground of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University.

Emphasising the importance of academic excellence, the minister stated that both teachers and students must engage deeply in study and research if universities are to achieve international standards.

“We all aspire to build the Bangladesh of tomorrow, and the architects of that future are our teachers and students,” he said.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s demographic advantage, he noted that while many developed countries are facing population decline, Bangladesh continues to experience growth.

“We must regard this as a blessing,” he said. “Our universities do not lack students. If we can properly prepare them in this era of globalisation, Bangladesh can become one of the world’s richest countries in human resources.”