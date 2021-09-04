Local News

Non-Covid patient diagnosed with black fungus in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
A woman undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has been identified with black fungus, reports news agency UNB.

Sujat Paul, head of the medicine department of CMCH, confirmed the matter.

He told the newspersons that the 35-year-old woman from the Halishahar area in the city was admitted to the hospital with various complications three days ago.

"Although the woman was not a Covid patient, she was diagnosed with Mucormycosis and she has high level of diabetes,” Sujat Paul said.

She is being treated at ward no. 13 under the medicine department, he added.

So far three patients in the district have been identified with black fungus. The first black fungus patient has recovered and returned home.

