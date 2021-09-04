Non-Covid patient diagnosed with black fungus in Chattogram

Advertisement
He told the newspersons that the 35-year-old woman from the Halishahar area in the city was admitted to the hospital with various complications three days ago.
"Although the woman was not a Covid patient, she was diagnosed with Mucormycosis and she has high level of diabetes,” Sujat Paul said.
She is being treated at ward no. 13 under the medicine department, he added.
So far three patients in the district have been identified with black fungus. The first black fungus patient has recovered and returned home.