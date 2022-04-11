Not hijab, students beaten for not wearing uniform: Probe body

Students of Daul Barbakpur High School in Naogaon’s Mahadebpur upazila were beaten up by teachers for not wearing the uniform and were not hit for wearing hijab, said the inquiry committee in their report which they submitted to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) on Monday night.

The inquiry committee was formed to investigate the incident and it was headed by Mahadebpur upazila livestock officer Abdul Malek.

He and other members of the committee went to local UNO Mizanur Rahman at 8:00pm on Monday and submitted their four-page report. In their inquiry, they found no proof of students getting struck because of wearing hijab.

They found proof of some teachers and members of the school’s management committee spreading this rumour against Amodini Paul to incite the locals against her.