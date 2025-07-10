SSC results: Students got no grace marks this year

“This is the true result. No one has been given extra or grace marks. We made a 100 per cent effort to ensure fair assessment,” he said.

The board chairman said examiners were strictly instructed to evaluate answer scripts based on merit alone. “The marks students earned in their scripts were accurately compiled and published through our system. No leniency or special treatment was applied.”

He claimed that unlike in previous years, this year’s results were completely free from external influence. “We faced no pressure from any higher authorities. We told examiners to mark answers properly, and that’s what they did.”