"I want to burn you alive, what do you say?" BNP leader threatens businessman
A BNP leader in Patuakhali's Bauphal upazila has been accused of threatening to burn a businessman to death. A 1.57 minute audio recording of the threat has spread on Facebook.
The victim Gobinda Chandra Mondal (52) filed a general diary (GD) against the BNP leader at the police station following this incident on Thursday.
Although Gobinda’s home is in Bauphal Sadar union, he conducts a land business in Dhaka.
Gobinda Chandra Mondal has hung banners and festoons in the area, announcing his candidacy for the upcoming Union Parishad (UP) chairman elections. In the GD, he alleged that he has been receiving regular threats since announcing his UP candidacy.
The BNP leader threatened to burn him to death.
The accused BNP leader is Farid Uddin Gazi (45). He is a member of the Bauphal upazila BNP. His home is in Bilbilash village of the upazila Sadar union.
According to local sources, although he has not announced his own candidacy for the UP elections, he favours a certain candidate. Following the emergence of the threat allegations, police arrested him yesterday evening in a cheque fraud case.
Bauphal Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sirajul Islam said that Farid Gazi has been arrested in another case. Necessary legal action will also be taken regarding the complaint filed by businessman Gobinda Chandra Mondal.
In the viral audio recording, Farid Uddin Gazi first introduces himself by addressing the businessman as "dadu". He is then heard saying, "I have got this urge, you know? I want to burn you alive. I have chosen you. What do you say? Do you have any reaction? Although I came looking for you in the morning, it seems you are not in the area."
In response, the businessman is heard saying, "No, no, I am not." Then Farid is heard saying again, "So, what are your comments on this? I have chosen you to burn alive, what do you say? For your convenience, if you are recording my phone conversation, record this one too. What are your comments on this?"
In response, the businessman says, "What comments will I have? You feel like doing it, so go ahead."
At one point, Farid Gazi is heard asking, "When are you coming to the area?" In response, the businessman says, "I’ll be coming, of course. My home is there, why wouldn’t I come? I’ll come." Then Farid Gazi is heard saying, "So, will you give me the news or should I keep track?" In response, the businessman says, "People will know when I arrive. They will know the day I arrive."
When asked, Gobinda Chandra Mondal told Prothom Alo that Farid Gazi had also threatened him over phone previously after he announced his candidacy in the UP elections.
He had also demanded Tk 5 million in extortion at that time. Gobinda could not record that conversation. He said Farid is a terrorist, which is why he is scared. He has filed a GD at the police station regarding this incident.
Since Farid Gazi was arrested in another case and sent to jail immediately after the incident, his statement regarding this matter could not be obtained.
When asked, upazila BNP Member Secretary Apel Mahmud (Firoz) told Prothom Alo that they cannot take any action regarding Farid Gazi. District BNP leaders have been informed about the matter and they will take action in this regard.
District BNP President Snehangshu Sarkar Kutty told Prothom Alo that upazila BNP leaders have been asked to investigate the matter and send a recommendation to the district for taking action against him (Farid). District BNP will then take organisational action against him.