"I want to burn you alive, what do you say?" BNP leader threatens businessman

Bauphal Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sirajul Islam said that Farid Gazi has been arrested in another case. Necessary legal action will also be taken regarding the complaint filed by businessman Gobinda Chandra Mondal.

In the viral audio recording, Farid Uddin Gazi first introduces himself by addressing the businessman as "dadu". He is then heard saying, "I have got this urge, you know? I want to burn you alive. I have chosen you. What do you say? Do you have any reaction? Although I came looking for you in the morning, it seems you are not in the area."

In response, the businessman is heard saying, "No, no, I am not." Then Farid is heard saying again, "So, what are your comments on this? I have chosen you to burn alive, what do you say? For your convenience, if you are recording my phone conversation, record this one too. What are your comments on this?"