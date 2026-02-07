Jatiya Party leader says he will bring Sheikh Hasina back, remarks spread on Facebook

In his speech, Mokammel Haque Chowdhury said, “We, the Jatiya Party, are on the side of the Awami League. We are not afraid of imprisonment or repression. We will not allow any oppression of innocent Awami League leaders.”

“If the Jatiya Party comes to power, we will withdraw all cases against the Awami League and we will bring back people’s leader Sheikh Hasina to the country with due honour. We will withdraw all false cases against the Awami League. Isn’t that right, Anis bhai—won’t we withdraw them? Say it…” added Mokammel Haque Chowdhury.

Mokammel Haque’s home is in Krishnapur union of Badarganj upazila. He is a lawyer at the Rangpur court. His cousin Duke Chowdhury is a former Awami League MP, and his uncle Anisul Haque Chowdhury is a former state minister for communications.j