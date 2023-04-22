One of the biggest Eid jamaat held at Dinajpur’s Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan

A three-tier security measure was taken on the occasion, including traffic arrangements, and installation of CCTV cameras. A large number of police, Ansar members as well as RAB personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Jatiya Sangsad whip Iqbalur Rahim, deputy commissioner Shakil Ahmed, police super Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, Dinajpur pourashava mayor Syed Jahangir Alam and politicians from different political parties attended the Eid jamaat.

Whip Iqbalur Rahim in his speech said Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan is one of the largest Eidgah in the sub-continent. Around 600,000 to 700,000 people attended Eid jamaat in the maidan.