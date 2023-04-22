One of the biggest Eid jamaat held at Dinajpur’s Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan

One of the biggest jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr was held at Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan in Dinajpur at 9:00am today.
Mawlana Shamsul Islam Qasimi, Imam of Dinajpur 250-bed General Hospital, led the Eid jamaat.
Organisers said, apart from devotees of different parts of the district, many people from adjacent districts also performed Eid prayer here defying scorching heat be part of the large congregation.
A three-tier security measure was taken on the occasion, including traffic arrangements, and installation of CCTV cameras. A large number of police, Ansar members as well as RAB personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees.
Jatiya Sangsad whip Iqbalur Rahim, deputy commissioner Shakil Ahmed, police super Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, Dinajpur pourashava mayor Syed Jahangir Alam and politicians from different political parties attended the Eid jamaat.
Whip Iqbalur Rahim in his speech said Gor-e-Shaheed Maidan is one of the largest Eidgah in the sub-continent. Around 600,000 to 700,000 people attended Eid jamaat in the maidan.