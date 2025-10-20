I am trying to rehabilitate Awami League—let her prove it: AK Azad

Former Faridpur-3 (Sadar) lawmaker AK Azad claimed that he was targeted because of his social work and popularity in the area.

“They targeted me because I work for social welfare, I work in the community, and I work for the people here. My popularity is increasing day by day, and out of fear, they carried out this attack,” he said during a conversation with journalists at his Jhiltuli residence on Monday morning.

Responding to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Nayab Yusuf’s allegation that he supports the Awami League and is working to rehabilitate the party members, Azad said, “Let her prove it that I support the Awami League, and I am trying to rehabilitate the party. Let her prove whether I am rehabilitating Awami League members or working with criminals.”