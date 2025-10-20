I am trying to rehabilitate Awami League—let her prove it: AK Azad
Former Faridpur-3 (Sadar) lawmaker AK Azad claimed that he was targeted because of his social work and popularity in the area.
“They targeted me because I work for social welfare, I work in the community, and I work for the people here. My popularity is increasing day by day, and out of fear, they carried out this attack,” he said during a conversation with journalists at his Jhiltuli residence on Monday morning.
Responding to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Nayab Yusuf’s allegation that he supports the Awami League and is working to rehabilitate the party members, Azad said, “Let her prove it that I support the Awami League, and I am trying to rehabilitate the party. Let her prove whether I am rehabilitating Awami League members or working with criminals.”
Azad added, “I have not joined the Awami League. In the last parliamentary election, I was elected as an independent candidate. They are spreading rumours to create local conflicts.”
On law and order, he said, “Law enforcement agencies should be more vigilant. Currently, no one is present in the field. Two alliances are preparing for the election. I am working independently, but I am being attacked. I hope authorities act promptly.”
Referring to the attack by BNP leaders and workers as an obstacle to free and fair elections, AK Azad said, “I faced criminals and was elected as an independent candidate in 2024 from Faridpur-3. This time too, I am determined to confront criminals with the people’s support.”
Juba Dal workers reportedly attacked AK Azad’s convoy on Sunday afternoon in Parmanandpur while distributing leaflets featuring photo of Chowdhury Nayab Yusuf, BNP’s nomination aspirant from Faridpur-3 constituency.
Azad said preparations are underway to file a case in this regard at Faridpur Kotwali police station.
Earlier on Monday, Azad conducted mass campaign in Bilanalia Bazar, Kaijuri Union and later held a courtyard meeting at Ali Mollah’s house in Bilanalia East Para, saying, “I am not eager to contest elections. The Ha-Meem group is a large organisation, requiring my time. But when I visit villages, the enthusiasm of the people changes my mind.”
Speaking on waterlogging in the area, he said, “An individual cannot solve waterlogging. Initiatives of the government are needed. If elected, I will work to resolve all your problems.”
Attempts to destabilise Faridpur: Nayab Yusuf
In a video statement, Chowdhury Nayab Yusuf, joint secretary of BNP’s central women’s wing, said the people of Faridpur are generally peace-loving, but some groups are attempting to create unrest.
She alleged that elements of the Awami League are involved in troubling incidents across the country, and that the attempt to create unrest in Faridpur is part of that plan.
Nayab Yusuf said, “Yesterday, our leaders and workers were engaged in political activities in a union of Faridpur Sadar. At the same time, some identified Awami League activists arrived, causing minor tension. I have seen videos of the incident on social media. There was no attack or casualty. Yet, some are spreading false propaganda against me.”
She added, “A media channel is spreading false reports against me. This is a tactic of a fascist government. The public will not accept this attempt to tarnish my political reputation. I engage in nationalist politics for the people, with their love and support. I strongly condemn these false accusations.”