Six police sued over shooting a JCD leader cripple

The accused are: Bayezid Bostami police station former officer-in-charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman, sub-inspector (SI) Asim Das and Nurnabi, former SI Saiful Islam, KM Najibul Islam, assistant SI (ASI) Rabiul Hossain and police source Md Shajahan alias Akash.
The plaintiff lawyer Kazi Mafizur Rahman said the court has ordered the metropolitan police commissioner to investigate the matter by an assistant police superintendent (ASP).
In the case statement, the plaintiff said her son, Saiful Islam, left home for his restaurant at Patenga around 9:30pm on 16 June last year. At that time, the police source asked him to come to the city’s Oxygen intersection urgently. Later, all accused police officials with plainclothes picked him up in a private car.
The statement reads Saiful was taken to the Bayezid-Sitakunda connecting road around 12:00pm and demanded Tk 500,000 as extortion, otherwise he was threatened to shoot.
The police members were aggrieved when he told them how he would manage the amount. Later, police shot on his right and left knees.
Saiful was taken to Dhaka Orthopedic Hospital where his left leg was amputated, says the case statement.
Former Bayezid Bostami police station Md Kamruzzaman told Prothom Alo that no police member shot Saiful. When he was taken to the hill area to recover arms, his associates opened fire, aiming at police -- an attack where Saiful, a listed criminal, was injured. There are 21 cases, including arms, drugs and extorting, against him.