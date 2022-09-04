Six police sued over shooting a JCD leader cripple

A case has been filed against six police officials on charge of shooting a Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal (JCD) leader, Saiful Islam, to cripple a year ago.

Saiful is a joint secretary of Chattogram City Unit JCD.

A police source has also been implicated in the case. Saiful’s mother Senowara Begum filed the lawsuit with Oli Ullah’s Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate court.