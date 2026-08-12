Savar police neutralise a bomb contained within a pressure cooker
A bomb placed inside a pressure cooker at a mosque ground in the Sadhapur area of Savar, Dhaka, was defused.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Bomb Disposal Unit defused the bomb at around 3:30pm.
A loud explosion was heard from a distance, and white smoke was seen rising into the sky.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Imran Hossain, in charge of the Bhabanipur Police Camp in Savar, told Prothom Alo that the DMP Bomb Disposal Unit arrived at the scene at around 1:45pm. They defused the bomb at 3:28pm.
Earlier, around 1:30am on Tuesday night, local residents found a blue plastic drum at the premises of Laltek Ghora Mosque at Goper Bari in Sadhapur.
Inside the drum was a pressure cooker wrapped in black Scotch tape. Local residents later took the pressure cooker out of the drum, placed it on the mosque ground and informed the police.
SI Imran Hossain said police went to the scene at around 8am after being informed and found the pressure cooker wrapped in black Scotch tape. The Bomb Disposal Unit was then informed.
Police, quoting several locals, said three unidentified people had left the plastic drum at the mosque ground at night. However, it was not immediately known who they were.
The DMP Bomb Disposal Unit arrived at the scene at around 1:45pm and later defused the bomb.
Abdur Rahman, a local resident, told Prothom Alo, “We had been moved away from the area. After waiting for sometime, we heard a loud bang from the bomb blast. We saw smoke rising into the sky.”