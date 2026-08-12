Savar police neutralise a bomb contained within a pressure cooker

A bomb placed inside a pressure cooker at a mosque ground in the Sadhapur area of Savar, Dhaka, was defused.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Bomb Disposal Unit defused the bomb at around 3:30pm.

A loud explosion was heard from a distance, and white smoke was seen rising into the sky.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Imran Hossain, in charge of the Bhabanipur Police Camp in Savar, told Prothom Alo that the DMP Bomb Disposal Unit arrived at the scene at around 1:45pm. They defused the bomb at 3:28pm.