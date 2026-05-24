3 Bangladeshis killed in landmine explosion at Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari

Three Bangladeshi men were killed in a landmine explosion at the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and locals have recovered the bodies.

According to Inspector Jafar Iqbal from the Ghumdhum Police Investigation Centre, they died in the explosion while working in a garden in the border area.

The three individuals killed in the landmine explosion were Angkyamong Tanchangya (40), Chingkyang Tanchangya (32), and Chapo Ching Tanchangya alias Leraia (35).

They were all residents of Balukiyapara, Ward No. 9, Ghumdhum Union, Naikhongchhari. The explosion caused their bodies to be blown away from the waist down.