3 Bangladeshis killed in landmine explosion at Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari
Three Bangladeshi men were killed in a landmine explosion at the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and locals have recovered the bodies.
According to Inspector Jafar Iqbal from the Ghumdhum Police Investigation Centre, they died in the explosion while working in a garden in the border area.
The three individuals killed in the landmine explosion were Angkyamong Tanchangya (40), Chingkyang Tanchangya (32), and Chapo Ching Tanchangya alias Leraia (35).
They were all residents of Balukiyapara, Ward No. 9, Ghumdhum Union, Naikhongchhari. The explosion caused their bodies to be blown away from the waist down.
Local residents and representatives from Ghumdhum stated that the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm while they were working in a fruit orchard.
An initial explosion seriously injured one of the gardeners. As his companions ran to rescue him, another explosion occurred, severely injuring another person.
While attempting to rescue the two injured individuals, yet another explosion injured another person.
The successive explosions frightened the workers, prompting them to report the incident in the village. Villagers who arrived at the scene found the three men already dead.
Babul Kanti Chakma, a former member of Ghumdhum Union, mentioned that people near the border, including in Balukiyapara, cultivate fruit orchards and other crops, maintaining a zero line.
This cultivation is their sole livelihood. Last year, two people also went missing while working in the orchard, and they remain unaccounted for.
Additionally, a woman lost both her legs to a landmine explosion while foraging for vegetables in the forest, leading to a life of hardship.
The previous disappearances and today's fatalities have left the border residents terrified, according to Babul Kanti.
Naikhongchhari watchman Syed Alam and Ghumdhum village police officer Rupam Barua stated that while the incident happened near the border pillar no. 41, the explosion occurred within the zero line.
Syed Alam believes it is necessary to investigate who planted such powerful landmines within Bangladesh's territory. All the deceased were gardeners.
Inspector Jafar Iqbal from Naikhongchhari's Ghumdhum police outpost confirmed the deaths from the landmine explosion and stated that the bodies have been taken to the Rejupara BGB border checkpoint.
Following necessary procedures, they will be handed over to the police station.