Indian contractor fails to deliver, 11.5 km of highway in disrepair

Just an 11.5 km stretch between Ashuganj and Sarail has turned into a nightmare for commuters of the entire Sylhet division and Brahmanbaria district.

The Indian contractor assigned to the project has failed to complete the work on time, and even routine maintenance has been halted. As a result, the Dhaka–Sylhet Highway’s Ashuganj–Sarail section has been riddled with potholes, causing daily traffic congestion and suffering for thousands of travellers.

To ease the situation, the Road Transport and Highways Division has given the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) a fixed deadline to restore the route. A 12-member committee has also been formed to supervise the work, according to ministry sources.

A field office has been set up in Sarail, where engineers have been instructed to stay stationed and oversee the ongoing repairs and construction round the clock.