Expatriate man gunned down in Khulna's Rupsha

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on Thursday in the sand field of Manik Sardar in the village.

A Sabur Khan, officer-in-charge (OC Investigation) of Rupsa Police Station, said that Sohel had left his house to buy groceries when he was attacked.

He was shot with eight bullets fired by the assailants in different parts of his body.

Police said an operation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder and to apprehend those involved.