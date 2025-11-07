Expatriate man gunned down in Khulna's Rupsha
An expatriate man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rahimnagar village under Naihati Union of Rupsa Upazila in Khulna on Thursday night, police said.
The deceased was identified as Sohel Hawlader, 45, son of Rustum Hawlader of the village. He had been living abroad for a long time and returned to the country a few days ago.
The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on Thursday in the sand field of Manik Sardar in the village.
A Sabur Khan, officer-in-charge (OC Investigation) of Rupsa Police Station, said that Sohel had left his house to buy groceries when he was attacked.
He was shot with eight bullets fired by the assailants in different parts of his body.
Police said an operation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder and to apprehend those involved.