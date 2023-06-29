Body of fisherman found two days after attack by crocodile

Body of a fisherman has been found two days after it went missing being attacked by a crocodile at Shutarkhali river adjacent to the Sundarbans in Khulna.

The body was recovered from the river today, Thursday morning after almost 34 hours into the incident.

The victim, Khairul Islam Moral, 23, was dragged off by a crocodile while fishing at the Kalabagi forest station point of Shutarkhali river in the west Sundarbans around 7:00pm on Tuesday.

Khairul, son of Arshad Moral, is a resident from Kalabagi Jhulantapara Fokirkona area in Sutarkhali union under Dakop upazila.