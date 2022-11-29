Faridpur food officer suspended for misappropriating rice

Tarikuzzaman, acting food controller of Faridpur district, said a three-member probe committee headed by Madaripur District Food Controller Ismail Hossain was formed to investigate the complaint raised against Sanwar Hossain.
Tarikuzzaman said the probe committee submitted its report on Monday afternoon.
Sanwar Hossain was suspended as the investigation committee found his involvement in the embezzlement.
Earlier on 23 November, Dhaka divisional regional food controller Md Mahbubur Rahman, acting district food controller. Tarikuzzaman, Madaripur district food controller Ismail Hossain and Charabdrasan upazila food controller Rezaul Alam visited the food depot and sealed it after detecting irregularities.