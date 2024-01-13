Bangladeshi killed in US road crash

A Bangladeshi national -- Feroz Alam alias Jahangir, 55 -- has been killed in a road crash in Pennsylvania of the United States.
The incident took place around 10:00 am on Friday at Crum Lynne of Delaware County in Pennsylvania. The deceased was the son of Julfiqar Ali from Char Parbati Union in the Companiganj upazila of Noakhali.
Citing the police, Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury, a neighbor of Feroz, said a car hit Feroz Alam's motorcycle at Crum Lynne and left him dead on the spot. Later, the police recovered his body and impounded the two vehicles.
Abdul Karim, a cousin of the deceased, said before migrating to the US one and a half years back, Feroz Alam was a teacher at Nurjahan Asmat Chowdhurany Girls' High School in Companiganj.
After obtaining a work permit in the US, he began working for the ride-sharing service Uber, the cousin said, adding Feroz is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son in Bangladesh.