Rangpur division medical interns, physicians go on indefinite strike
Medical interns and mid-level physicians in Rangpur division went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding urgent action for the reform in the health sector.
Services at all departments of government and private hospitals in Rangpur including the dental units remained closed on Saturday due to the strike.
However, the emergency services remained out of the purview of the strike.
Abu Raihan, an intern physician at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said, " Students and medical physicians have been on strike. From Saturday, mid-level physicians have joined. As a result, both indoor and outdoor services remained suspended from Saturday."
A series of rallies and gatherings are being held to voice their concerns.
A statement signed by several physicians including Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman from Rangpur Medical College, Dr. Md. Rashid Sabab from Rangpur Community Medical College, Sibgatul Islam from Prime Medical College, and Dr. Nahid Al Hasan from Rangpur Army Medical College Hospital, was issued on Friday, demanding better policies and action to save the healthcare system from deterioration.