Floods: 10 more villages inundated in Feni
Ten more villages have been inundated in Feni between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the district administration said.
Of the newly inundated villages, four are in Feni Sadar upazila, five in Chhagalnaiya upazila, and one in Daganbhuiyan upazila. However, flood waters have slightly receded in the Parshuram upazila bordering India.
Electricity supply has been disrupted in the five flood-affected upazilas due to the flooding. The traffic movement remains suspended as water continues to flow over the Feni–Phulgazi and Feni–Chhagalnaiya roads.
As of this morning, 9,200 people have taken shelter in 82 centres across the district. Until last night, the army and volunteers rescued 18 people, including a pregnant woman and ailing persons, from flood-affected areas in Parshuram and Phulgazi upazilas.
According to local administration officials and residents, parts of Chhagalnaiya and Feni Sadar upazilas were newly flooded yesterday afternoon.
Water levels also rose in parts of Daganbhuiyan upazila in the afternoon. As a result, two villages in Fazilpur union and two in Motobi union under Feni Sadar, five villages in Pathannagar union under Chhagalnaiya upazila, and one village in Daganbhuiyan upazila were newly inundated.
According to the district administration, at least 109 villages in Parshuram, Chhagalnaiya, Feni Sadar, and Daganbhuiyan upazilas have been flooded. Feni additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ismail Hossain said that since yesterday afternoon, at least 10 more villages in three upazilas have been newly inundated. The district administration is working to ensure necessary support for the flood-affected people.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Feni deputy commissioner Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo, “In addition to ensuring food in the shelters, the district administration's efforts are on to reduce public suffering from the flood in coordination with all stakeholders. There is an adequate stock of food and essential supplies at both the district and upazila levels. The flood affected people have been advised to contact the respective upazila nirbahi officers any delay or failure in delivering aid to any area. Prompt action will be taken to ensure delivery.”