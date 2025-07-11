Floods: 10 more villages inundated in Feni

Ten more villages have been inundated in Feni between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the district administration said.

Of the newly inundated villages, four are in Feni Sadar upazila, five in Chhagalnaiya upazila, and one in Daganbhuiyan upazila. However, flood waters have slightly receded in the Parshuram upazila bordering India.

Electricity supply has been disrupted in the five flood-affected upazilas due to the flooding. The traffic movement remains suspended as water continues to flow over the Feni–Phulgazi and Feni–Chhagalnaiya roads.

As of this morning, 9,200 people have taken shelter in 82 centres across the district. Until last night, the army and volunteers rescued 18 people, including a pregnant woman and ailing persons, from flood-affected areas in Parshuram and Phulgazi upazilas.