Expat picked up, robbed in Dhaka, 4 detained

The police had set up a check post in the capital’s Turag area on Tuesday noon for routine searches in vehicles.

At one stage, a car disobeyed the stop-signal and attempted to evade the police checking. It made the on-duty cops suspicious and prompted them to intercept the vehicle by putting up barricades on the road.

Later, they heard a man to scream inside the car. He was seeking help, saying “Sir, please save me, they will kill me.”