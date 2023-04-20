Expat picked up, robbed in Dhaka, 4 detained

The police had set up a check post in the capital’s Turag area on Tuesday noon for routine searches in vehicles.
At one stage, a car disobeyed the stop-signal and attempted to evade the police checking. It made the on-duty cops suspicious and prompted them to intercept the vehicle by putting up barricades on the road.
Later, they heard a man to scream inside the car. He was seeking help, saying “Sir, please save me, they will kill me.”
After rescue, the man revealed that the other passengers of the car snatched his money and mobile phone after kidnapping him.
"They also held me hostage and demanded ransom from my relatives in exchange for my release," the victim added.
Moudut Hawladar, officer-in-charge of Turag police station, said they arrested four people involved with the incident and seized the private car along with six mobile phones and some other equipment.
The arrestees are Sudev, Tamim Chowdhury, Abu Sayeed, and Feroz Ashraf.
OC Moudut Hawladar also said the victim – Sharif Hossain – is a resident of Chandpur and now resides in Malaysia. He went to visit a relative’s place in Mirpur area on the day and embarked on the car as a passenger from Kalshi.
He noticed the other passengers after getting into the car. Later, they beat him up and robbed him. They also demanded Tk 150,000 in ransom from his relatives for his release and were roaming around.
A kidnapping case has been filed with the Turag police station.