Youth wearing mask climbed wall, set fire to district election office

An incident of arson has occurred at the Lakshmipur District Election Office, resulting in the burning of several items and documents kept in a room on the ground floor of the office.

The incident took place at approximately 4:00 am today, Saturday. Election officials have stated that petrol was poured into the room and then set alight.

CCTV footage shows a masked youth entering the premises in the early hours of the morning by scaling the western boundary wall of the office.

A short while later, flames can be seen erupting in one of the rooms of the office. Immediately afterwards, the same masked individual is seen leaving the premises in the same manner by scaling the wall.