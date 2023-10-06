Couple dies as mud house collapses in Gazipur

A mud house collapsed due to heavy rain early Friday, leaving a couple dead in their sleep in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibne Sazzad confirmed the deaths to UNB over phone.
However, the identities of the two could not be known immediately.
Locals said the mud walls of the couple’s house weakened due to continuous downpour for the past few days in Ratanpur area.
Suddenly, the house collapsed on them when they were asleep in the early morning, leaving the two dead on the spot, according to them.