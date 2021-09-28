One among 14 students attempts to commit suicide as teacher cuts hairs

Rabindra University assistant proctor Farhana Yeasmin allegedly harassed 14 of her students by cutting their hairs while the pupils were going to sit for exam on Sunday.

Feeling insulted, one of the victims Nazmul Hassan Tuhin, 25, attempted to commit suicide the next day. Nazmul is now receiving treatment at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College and Hospital at Enayetpur of Sirajganj district.

Nazmul, from Magura district, is a student of cultural heritage and Bangladesh studies department and a resident of Shah Makhdum dormitory. Rabindra studies department head Ferdous Himel confirmed the matter that Nazmul attempted to commit suicide.