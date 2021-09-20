One dead as violence mars UP election in Cox’s Bazar

According to witnesses, a clash broke out between the supporters of Awami League candidate Sheikh Kamal and rebel candidate Mosharraf Hossain Khokon as both party tried to seize control the centre around 9.00am.
Things turned fatal when the brawl between the two groups turned into a gunfight. Abul Kalam died and six others were wounded during this time.
Confirming the matter, Abdul Hai, officer-in-charge of Maheshkhali police station, “I have received the news about the clash between the two groups. One died in the clash.”
