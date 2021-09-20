Local News

One dead as violence mars UP election in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
One was shot dead while at least six other suffered bullet wounds in election-related gunfights in Cox's Bazar Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam (40). An initial incident took place in the polling centre at Noapara Madrasah in Qutubjom union of Maheshkhali Island.

According to witnesses, a clash broke out between the supporters of Awami League candidate Sheikh Kamal and rebel candidate Mosharraf Hossain Khokon as both party tried to seize control the centre around 9.00am.

Things turned fatal when the brawl between the two groups turned into a gunfight. Abul Kalam died and six others were wounded during this time.

Confirming the matter, Abdul Hai, officer-in-charge of Maheshkhali police station, “I have received the news about the clash between the two groups. One died in the clash.”

