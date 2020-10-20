One killed in Rangamati PCJSS ‘infighting’

A man was shot to death in a turf war between two factions of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati on Tuesday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Ratan Chakma, a supporter of MN Larma faction and organising secretary of Baghaichhari College Committee of JSS Parbatya Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad.
Baghaichhari police station officer-in-charge Ashraf Uddin said a gunfight took place between the two factions of PCJSS at Babu Para and Ratan was killed during the skirmish.
Jocy Chakma, general secretary of JSS (MN Larma), said three motorcyclists shot Ratan to death.
Both the groups exchanged fire after the incident, he said.
Baghaichhari upazila chairman and also the member of PCJSS (MN Larma) central committee, Sudarshan Chakma, blamed JSS Santu Larma supporters for the attack.