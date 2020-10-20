One killed in Rangamati PCJSS ‘infighting’

A man was shot to death in a turf war between two factions of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Ratan Chakma, a supporter of MN Larma faction and organising secretary of Baghaichhari College Committee of JSS Parbatya Chattagram Pahari Chhatra Parishad.

Baghaichhari police station officer-in-charge Ashraf Uddin said a gunfight took place between the two factions of PCJSS at Babu Para and Ratan was killed during the skirmish.