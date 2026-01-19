Rumeen Farhana to executive magistrate, ‘This is the last time, I am warning you’

There has been an altercation between independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj-Bijoynagar area), Rumeen Farhana and an executive magistrate tasked with enforcing the Code of Conduct, after one of her courtyard meeting in the constituency was interrupted.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Islamabad (Gugud) village of Noagaon Union in Sarail Upazila of the district. Following the incident, Farhana was fined Tk 40,000 for violating the Code of Conduct, which was paid by one of her supporters named Jewel Mia.

According to eyewitnesses and local administration, Farhana was holding a courtyard meeting in Islamabad village when Shahriar Hasan Khan, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (land) arrived with several police officers.

At one point, Farhana got into a verbal confrontation with the magistrate near the meeting site. A video of the incident has circulated on social media.