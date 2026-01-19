Brahmanbaria-2
Rumeen Farhana to executive magistrate, ‘This is the last time, I am warning you’
There has been an altercation between independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj-Bijoynagar area), Rumeen Farhana and an executive magistrate tasked with enforcing the Code of Conduct, after one of her courtyard meeting in the constituency was interrupted.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Islamabad (Gugud) village of Noagaon Union in Sarail Upazila of the district. Following the incident, Farhana was fined Tk 40,000 for violating the Code of Conduct, which was paid by one of her supporters named Jewel Mia.
According to eyewitnesses and local administration, Farhana was holding a courtyard meeting in Islamabad village when Shahriar Hasan Khan, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (land) arrived with several police officers.
At one point, Farhana got into a verbal confrontation with the magistrate near the meeting site. A video of the incident has circulated on social media.
In the video, Farhana is heard addressing the magistrate, “Stop me if you can. I am saying this politely today. Next time, I will not be polite.” An associate is also seen raising a thumb and saying, “They show you this finger, yet you can’t do anything.” Then Rumeen Farhana repeats the gesture herself, saying, “They show it to you like this.”
At the time, the magistrate is seen asking, “Who does this?” to which Rumeen Farhana responds, “Check it yourself, you are the one sitting in the administration. If I don’t say anything, you cannot leave from here. Excuse me, sir, this is the last time, I am warning you.”
The magistrate replies, “If there is a breach of the Code of Conduct, we have to intervene.” Farhana retorts, “It is happening everywhere. You cannot do anything.” Her supporters then roared in agreement.
Earlier on 13 January, Rumeen Farhana submitted written complaints to the deputy commissioner and returning officer, against Ashuganj Upazila BNP General Secretary Habibur Rahman and Upazila Jubo Dal convener Alamgir Khan for violating the Code of Conduct. The following day, Habibur Rahman showed the ‘thumb-down’ sign at a public gathering in response.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rumeen Farhana said, “My opponent and his supporters are repeatedly breaking the law every day by setting up stages and using sound systems. The Upazila BNP general secretary calls me names in insult. I have filed complaints, and in response, they show the ‘thumb-down’ sign. I just raised the issue to the magistrate, addressing him as ‘sir’.”
“They (the administration) misapplies the law at all my courtyard meetings. I use only a handheld microphone, no stage, but they obstruct me and impose fines daily. Today, I was fined 40,000 taka, and another 10,000 taka earlier. But, the others are not facing any obstacles,” she added.
Sarail Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Returning Officer Abu Bakar Sarkar told Prothom Alo, “She (Rumeen Farhana) was fined for violating the Code of Conduct. The law is equal for everyone. We expect all to comply with the law. If she has any complaints, she may lodge them.”
Former reserved-seat MP Rumeen Farhana previously served as assistant secretary for international affairs of the BNP. She had been active in the field for a long time seeking the BNP nomination in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency.
However, the BNP-led alliance nominated Maulana Junaid Al Habib, joint secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh’s central committee, as its candidate for the seat.
Denied the party nomination, Rumeen Farhana is now contesting the election as an independent candidate. She was expelled from the party on 30 December for defying the party’s decision.