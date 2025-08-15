No doubt about February elections: Shafiqul Alam
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said that the next national election will be held in February next year as announced by the Chief Adviser, and there is no possibility of any postponement.
"There is no doubt about the February election. The Election Commission has already started its work. Those who are casting doubts have nothing to worry about," he said.
The press secretary said this while talking to journalists this afternoon after visiting the July Mass Uprising martyrs' memorial in the Dhaka Road area at Magura town.
Shafiqul Alam said the government has already fixed the election timeline. After the monsoon season, an electoral atmosphere will gradually develop among the people, creating a festive mood, he added.
"The new Bangladesh has been built through such sacrifices. Once the election schedule is announced, candidates will go to the people, talk to them, and true election enthusiasm will be created then. This will dispel all doubts," the press secretary said.
He informed that the Election Commission is taking preparations as per the February timeline, and the government has made all necessary arrangements to hold a free and fair election.
During his visit, Shafiqul Alam also paid tributes to Chhatra Dal leader martyred Mehedi Hasan Rabbi and martyred Haque Al Amin by placing floral wrath at their graves. Both of them embraced martyrdom during the 2024 Mass Uprising.
"I will gradually visit the graves of eight more martyrs. Their contributions to building a new Bangladesh are undeniable, and we remain committed to honoring them," he said after paying homage to the 2024 July Uprising heroes.