No doubt about February elections: Shafiqul Alam

The press secretary said this while talking to journalists this afternoon after visiting the July Mass Uprising martyrs' memorial in the Dhaka Road area at Magura town.

Shafiqul Alam said the government has already fixed the election timeline. After the monsoon season, an electoral atmosphere will gradually develop among the people, creating a festive mood, he added.

"The new Bangladesh has been built through such sacrifices. Once the election schedule is announced, candidates will go to the people, talk to them, and true election enthusiasm will be created then. This will dispel all doubts," the press secretary said.