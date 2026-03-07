Sudden visit to Upazila Health Complex
Health minister expresses anger after not finding all physicians present
To ensure doctors' timely presence and service quality, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain (Bakul) visited the Upazila Health Complex in Palash, Narsingdi.
He arrived at the health complex without prior notice or protocol on Saturday morning.
After spending over an hour at the hospital, the Minister expressed his dissatisfaction as several doctors and officials were not present.
Around 8:30 in the morning, when the Health Minister entered the Upazila Health Complex, common patients gathered around.
Upon entering the hospital, the Minister immediately checked the attendance register and duty roster.
He found that most doctors and officials were absent from their workplaces.
Subsequently, the Health Minister inspected the emergency department, pathology lab, and outpatient department.
He checked whether the hospital was clean and had adequate medication stock.
During this time, he provided instructions to officials on various matters. He then spoke directly with patients in line to hear about their problems.
During this visit, Sakhawat Hossain told journalists, "After reading a report in the media just 24 hours ago, I thought I would find all the doctors present. I found seven doctors absent. We will discuss and take necessary actions according to regulations. We will not tolerate negligence in healthcare services for marginalised people."
Also present during this time were Palash Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, Chairman of Ghorashal Municipality's BNP unit Alam Molla, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Atiqul Islam, and the hospital's Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Abdullah Al Mamun, among others.
When asked about the absence of doctors, the hospital's Residential Medical Officer Abdullah Al Mamun stated that out of 21 doctors, 5 arrived late, and 2 were absent.
According to the biometric fingerprint records, the late-arriving doctors reached the hospital at around either 9:30 or 9:45.