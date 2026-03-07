Health minister expresses anger after not finding all physicians present

To ensure doctors' timely presence and service quality, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain (Bakul) visited the Upazila Health Complex in Palash, Narsingdi.

He arrived at the health complex without prior notice or protocol on Saturday morning.

After spending over an hour at the hospital, the Minister expressed his dissatisfaction as several doctors and officials were not present.

Around 8:30 in the morning, when the Health Minister entered the Upazila Health Complex, common patients gathered around.