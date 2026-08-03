Sudden explosion in sand-filled sack beside home in Barishal; child among 3 burned
Three people, including a child, sustained burn injuries after a sand-filled sack kept beside a house suddenly exploded in Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal.
The incident occurred at Dudhalmou Village of Bhorpasha Union in the upazila on Monday morning. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
The victims are Hanufa Begum, wife of the homeowner Shah Alam Hawlader; their daughter, Iti Akter, 18; and their grandson, Fahim, 15.
Speaking about the incident, Barishal Superintendent of Police AZM Mustafizur Rahman said, "We do not yet know what type of explosive it was. Nor can we say whether there are any more explosive materials at the site. However, the Bomb Disposal Unit in Dhaka has been informed, and we expect its members to reach the scene by this afternoon. Police are examining the matter in its entirety. There is, however, no reason for the public to panic."
We do not yet know what type of explosive it was. Nor can we say whether there are any more explosive materials at the site. However, the Bomb Disposal Unit in Dhaka has been informed.
Shah Alam's son, Jamal Hossain, said the explosion occurred at around 7:00 am in a sand-filled sack that had been kept beside their house. The blast ignited the clothing of his mother, sister and nephew. They immediately jumped into the nearby Tulatala River, while local residents rushed to their aid and rescued them.
He further said that the injured were first taken to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex before being referred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal for advanced treatment.
Neighbour Enayet Hossain said he woke to a loud explosion early in the morning. After coming outside, he learnt that three people at the neighbouring house had suffered burn injuries.
He said no one had been able to determine how the explosion occurred.
Following the incident, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the Detective Branch (DB) of the police and senior police officials visited the scene. They cordoned off the area where the explosion occurred and spoke to local residents as part of their inquiry.
Law enforcement agencies have not officially confirmed whether the object involved was a bomb. However, Bakerganj police station Officer-in-Charge Adil Hossain said the incident was being treated with due seriousness and was under investigation.
Linkon Dutta, a nurse in the male surgery ward on the fifth floor of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said all three victims were initially brought to that ward before the two female patients were transferred to the female surgery ward on the fourth floor.
He, however, could not immediately confirm the extent of their burn injuries.