Sudden explosion in sand-filled sack beside home in Barishal; child among 3 burned

The victims are Hanufa Begum, wife of the homeowner Shah Alam Hawlader; their daughter, Iti Akter, 18; and their grandson, Fahim, 15.

Speaking about the incident, Barishal Superintendent of Police AZM Mustafizur Rahman said, "We do not yet know what type of explosive it was. Nor can we say whether there are any more explosive materials at the site. However, the Bomb Disposal Unit in Dhaka has been informed, and we expect its members to reach the scene by this afternoon. Police are examining the matter in its entirety. There is, however, no reason for the public to panic."