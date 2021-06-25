Over 100 contract Covid in Thakurgaon, two more die

On the other hand, 101 new cases were detected after testing 209 samples on Thursday, raising the district’s positivity rate to 48.32 per cent, according to the district’s health division.
Of them, 57 people are fom Sadar upazila, 11 from RaniShankail, 12 from Baliadangi, 14 from Pirganj and seven are from Haripur, said civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar.
With the new numbers, the district’s Covid caseload reached 2,821 and the death toll 65, said the Civil Surgeon.
Some 1,712 people have so far recovered from Covid in the district.
Md Mahbubur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the district, said, “As some people are reluctant to follow the restrictions, mobile courts conducted across Thakurgaon have collected a fine of Tk 15,500 from 33 violators.”