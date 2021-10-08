Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat

Nilanjana (not her real name) was an eighth grader in March 2020 when the surging pandemic closed her Basabati Rahmania Secondary school in Bagerhat, along with shutdown of educational institutions across the country.

With the closure getting unexpectedly longer her poor parents, struggling to maintain a five-member family, decided to marry her off and “ease their burden”. But the marriage dissolved in just three months.

Unable to bear her husband’s torture, the little girl gathered the courage to break away from the toxic relationship and returned to her patents after filing for a divorce.

Nilajona broke down in tears while describing the hell she had to live through in her ex in-law’s house.

“My father, a hawker by profession, used to live hand to mouth. We were thrown in deep waters after the lockdown as my father could not earn anymore,” she said.

“I could not say no to my helpless father that time,” Nilanjona continued. “Now I want to go to school again as everything seems to be coming back on track.”