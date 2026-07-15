Expatriate's home attacked, some assailants wore helmets and masks
Assailants has reportedly carried out an attack on the house of a Dubai-based expatriate in Fatikchhari, Chattogram.
A video of the incident has been circulated on social media. The footage shows 20 to 25 individuals wielding sharp weapons vandalising a house. They are seen wearing helmets and masks.
This incident occurred today, Wednesday, around 5am in the village of Sadek Nagar, under Samitirhat Union. The house belongs to Muhammad Ridowan, who is currently residing in the United Arab Emirates. Later, around 12pm, the video of the incident started to spread on Facebook. The 1 minute 26-second video depicts the vandalism happening inside the house.
Speaking with the affected family members, it was revealed that only two female members were present at the house.
The armed assailants broke into the house and allegedly looted cash, jewellery, and other valuable items.
Subsequently, expatriate Muhammad Ridowan’s wife cleverly called the national emergency service number 999, prompting the police to rescue them.
Eyewitnesses reported that the attack occurred around 5 in the morning. Most of the attackers were wearing helmets. They locked all the surrounding rooms externally as soon as they arrived. Then, using electronic tools, they cut through the doors and windows to enter the house.
Inside, they confined Ridowan’s mother, Renu Akhter, and his wife, Neela Akhter, and then proceeded to loot the place.
When asked, Ridowan’s mother, Renu Akhter, said, "The armed men immediately took away our mobile phones. Later, we went into a room and locked the door until the police arrived to rescue us. "
When asked, Ridowan's sister, Reshmi Akhter, told Prothom Alo, "The attackers were masked and wore helmets. A nearby UAE-based expatriate hired them. There is an ongoing land dispute with him, which resulted in the attack. We have come to the police station to file a case against them."
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatikchhari Police Station, Robiul Alam Khan, told Prothom Alo that there is a land dispute between the victim’s family and a few neighbouring families. Essentially, the attack stemmed from this dispute. After receiving the news, the police rescued the family in the morning. However, the attackers fled before being apprehended. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.