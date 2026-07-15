Expatriate's home attacked, some assailants wore helmets and masks

Assailants has reportedly carried out an attack on the house of a Dubai-based expatriate in Fatikchhari, Chattogram.

A video of the incident has been circulated on social media. The footage shows 20 to 25 individuals wielding sharp weapons vandalising a house. They are seen wearing helmets and masks.

This incident occurred today, Wednesday, around 5am in the village of Sadek Nagar, under Samitirhat Union. The house belongs to Muhammad Ridowan, who is currently residing in the United Arab Emirates. Later, around 12pm, the video of the incident started to spread on Facebook. The 1 minute 26-second video depicts the vandalism happening inside the house.

Speaking with the affected family members, it was revealed that only two female members were present at the house.

The armed assailants broke into the house and allegedly looted cash, jewellery, and other valuable items.

Subsequently, expatriate Muhammad Ridowan’s wife cleverly called the national emergency service number 999, prompting the police to rescue them.