Assault on Fulpori: IU suspends BCL leader Sanjida, four others

The Islamic University (IU) authorities have suspended Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Sanjida Chowdhury and four activists over their role in assaulting first-year student Fulpori Khatun.

IU proctor Shahadat Hossain confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying the decision came at a meeting of the university’s disciplinary committee on Saturday noon.

The meeting began at 12:00 pm and continued until 2:00 pm, with vice chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salam in the chair. The committee decided to serve show cause notices to the five accused students with a 7-day timeframe.