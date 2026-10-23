Subsidised fertiliser being smuggled into Myanmar

Aman paddy has been cultivated on nearly 500 acres of land in Uttar Pukuria village of Rajapalong Union in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. More than a hundred farmers in the village have complained that they are unable to obtain urea fertiliser, which they need after transplanting the rice seedlings.

Mohammad Tayyub, 45, a resident of the village, is one of these farmers. He said he went to a dealer in Ukhiya Bazar on 30 September to buy 30kg of fertiliser. After waiting in line for nearly seven hours, he received only 5kg. He is worried about how he will protect the crops on his seven kani of land (one kani equals 40 decimals) with this amount of fertiliser.

Like Tayyub, other farmers in the village are also worried about the fertiliser shortage. It has been learned after speaking to farmers that the shortage is not limited to Ukhiya; most areas of Cox’s Bazar, including Teknaf, Ramu, Eidgaon, Pekua and Chakaria, are also facing a fertiliser crisis. The crisis is worsening day by day as several syndicates smuggle fertiliser into Myanmar.