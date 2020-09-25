Pabna-4 by-polls Saturday

As per the decision of the election commission, the by-polls to Pabna-4 constituency will be held Saturday, reports BSS.
The polling day is announced as public holiday.
The election commission has already completed all the preparations to conduct elections.
The Pabna-4 parliamentary seat (Atgharia- Ishwardi) fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on 2 April.
According to EC sources, the Pabna-4 constituency consists of two upazilas (Ishwardi and Atgharia), two municipalities and 12 unions.
There are 84 polling stations in the constituency and the total number of voters is 381,112.
Of these, 191,697 are male voters and 189,415 are female voters.
On the last day of the campaign on Thursday, Awami League candidate Nuruzzaman, BNP nominated candidate Habibur Rahman Habib and Jatiya Party nominated candidate Rezaul Karim spent busy time.