Patuakhali's first independence flag raiser dies on eve of Victory Day

Freedom Fighter Altaf Haider, who first raised independent Bangladesh’s flag in Patuakhali, died due to old age complications at his residence in Mirzaganj upazila in the district on Tuesday, reports UNB.
He was 83.
The Freedom Fighter breathed his last around 9:45pm at his residence in Deulia village.
His death came just the night before the nation’s 49th Victory Day.
He left behind his wife, six daughters, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Freedom Fighter Altaf was laid to rest at his family graveyard after Zohr prayers following a namaz-e-janaza.
On 8 December 1971, Altaf hoisted flag of independent Bangladesh at Shaheed Alauddin Sishu Park in Patuakhali district town.
