Elephant dies from electrocution in Sherpur
The Forest Department has recovered the carcass of a wild elephant, apparently died from electrocution, near Katabari border area of Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur.
Acting on information from locals, forest officials from the Madhutila Range under Sherpur Forest Division recovered the dead elephant on Saturday morning, said Madhutila Range Officer Dewan Ali.
It appears from primary examination that elephant died from electrocution as burn marks were found on the elephant's trunk, he said.
The female elephant is estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old.
Locals said that incidents of wild elephants entering human settlements in search of food have increased in recent times.
Due to a lack of crops in the fields, elephants have been raiding homes for food, they said.
Though no visible electric equipment was found near the location where the carcass was discovered there are several settlements and houses around the Hatipahar camp area.
This is the third wild elephant death in Madhutila Range area in less than four months, according to the Forest Department.