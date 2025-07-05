Elephant dies from electrocution in Sherpur

The Forest Department has recovered the carcass of a wild elephant, apparently died from electrocution, near Katabari border area of Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur.

Acting on information from locals, forest officials from the Madhutila Range under Sherpur Forest Division recovered the dead elephant on Saturday morning, said Madhutila Range Officer Dewan Ali.

It appears from primary examination that elephant died from electrocution as burn marks were found on the elephant's trunk, he said.