“Keep five to six guerrilla boys ready—ones who are trustworthy. I will get them established in the area. Their sole task will be to kill about 10 major BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Jamaat (Jamaat-e-Islami) figures, and burn down houses in a blitz.”

Allegations have emerged that AHM Biplob, son of late Lakshmipur mayor and Awami League (currently banned from activities in Bangladesh) leader Abu Taher, issued these instructions over a mobile phone call.

An audio recording of the directives went viral on social media yesterday, Thursday night. Upon listening to the voice, police and local residents claimed that the person issuing the instructions over the phone is AHM Biplob.