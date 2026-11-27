Leaked audio of Taher’s son Biplob
‘Keep guerrilla boys ready; their task will be to kill about 10 BNP, Jamaat men’
In the leaked audio, the instructions are addressed to a man named Mamun, whose identity could not be confirmed. Alongside plotting the assassination of BNP and Jamaat leaders, the speaker directs Mamun to torch their homes and shift the blame onto rival parties following the attacks.
“Keep five to six guerrilla boys ready—ones who are trustworthy. I will get them established in the area. Their sole task will be to kill about 10 major BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Jamaat (Jamaat-e-Islami) figures, and burn down houses in a blitz.”
Allegations have emerged that AHM Biplob, son of late Lakshmipur mayor and Awami League (currently banned from activities in Bangladesh) leader Abu Taher, issued these instructions over a mobile phone call.
An audio recording of the directives went viral on social media yesterday, Thursday night. Upon listening to the voice, police and local residents claimed that the person issuing the instructions over the phone is AHM Biplob.
However, it has not been possible to independently verify whether the audio is indeed his.
In 2003, a court had sentenced Biplob to death in the murder case of Lakshmipur district BNP’s former organising secretary and lawyer, Nurul Islam. He was also sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder cases of district Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders ASM Mohsin and Kamal.
Despite receiving the death penalty for murdering BNP leader Nurul Islam, AHM Biplob walked out of prison on 9 October 2018 following a presidential pardon. His sentences in the murder cases of Chhatra Shibir leaders Mohsin and Kamal were also commuted to 10 years by the President upon appeal.
Despite receiving the death penalty for murdering BNP leader Nurul Islam, AHM Biplob walked out of prison on 9 October 2018 following a presidential pardon. His sentences in the murder cases of Chhatra Shibir leaders Mohsin and Kamal were also commuted to 10 years by the President upon appeal.
In the leaked audio, the instructions are addressed to a man named Mamun, whose identity could not be confirmed. Alongside plotting the assassination of BNP and Jamaat leaders, the speaker directs Mamun to torch their homes and shift the blame onto rival parties following the attacks.
Addressing Mamun, the voice is heard saying that the moment a path back to power appears to be opening, about 10 BNP and Jamaat men must be caught and killed—insisting that two to four of the named targets must be eliminated immediately, as they would be impossible to track down later, and urging Mamun to orchestrate this cool-headedly from afar for his “brother.”
Towards the end of the recording, the speaker adds that the second and permanent task is to prepare five to six “guerrilla” youths who will be “established” locally—stating they must possess a “bloodthirsty” mindset, yet maintain a soft heart, love for the people, and adherence to party discipline.
Multiple attempts were made to contact AHM Biplob via his WhatsApp number for comment on the audio, but he did not answer the calls.
Asked about the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakshmipur Sadar Model police station Wahid Parvez said, “The matter has come to our attention. Biplob has been in hiding since 5 August 2024, and various government agencies are working to bring him to justice.”
Biplob’s father, Abu Taher, served as Mayor of Lakshmipur pourashava and general secretary of the district Awami League. His brother, AKM Salah Uddin Tipu, is the former president of the district Jubo League and former chairman of the Sadar Upazila Parishad, and is currently absconding.
Police noted that on 4 August 2024, 12 people, including four students, were killed in front of Biplob’s residence and in the town’s Madam Bridge area. Biplob is an accused in two cases filed over the student killings, and police efforts to apprehend him remain ongoing.