Rohingya camps: 1300 shanties damaged in cyclone

The cyclone Mocha ravaged the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar between the afternoon and the evening on Sunday, leaving 1300 shanties damaged: some partially while some completely.
In the cyclonic storm, more than 1,500 Rohingya were affected, said the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC).
According to their information, 232 makeshift tents were destroyed in No 10 Balukhali camp and 209 in No 6 camp in Ukhiya.
Apart from this, 21 learning centers, 16 mosques and Islamic seminaries were destroyed in the cyclone. Earlier, 3,000 families were evacuated from the Rohingya camps in Ukhiya in fear of landslides due to the impact of a cyclonic storm.
The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammed Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they earlier feared that the makeshift houses might be damaged in the cyclone.
Now, they will fix the damaged houses. As the downpour will cease tomorrow, they will start repairing the damaged houses on Tuesday. The sections concerned have already been given instructions regarding the matter, he added.
Currently, nearly 1.25 million Rohingya refugees are living in 33 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.
A refugee from Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya, Nur Hasina, lamented saying the strong wind blew away the rooftop of her house, causing her belongings to be soaked in rainwater. Now she is worried about how she will survive at night.
Another refugee from the camp, Mohammad Khaleque, said his house was damaged completely as a tree fell on it during the cyclone. Now, he doesn't know where to go to spend night with the four-member family.