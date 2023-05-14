Rohingya camps: 1300 shanties damaged in cyclone

The cyclone Mocha ravaged the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar between the afternoon and the evening on Sunday, leaving 1300 shanties damaged: some partially while some completely.

In the cyclonic storm, more than 1,500 Rohingya were affected, said the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC).

According to their information, 232 makeshift tents were destroyed in No 10 Balukhali camp and 209 in No 6 camp in Ukhiya.