A group of human traffickers have fled after dropping 72 people on Cox's Bazar sea beach instead of taking them to Malaysia.

The traffickers promised the people that they would be taken to Malaysia by sea. So they boarded a trawler in hopes of reaching Malaysia.

However, for four days, they were kept in the Bay of Bengal. None of them were ultimately taken to Malaysia.

At midnight, the traffickers dropped them off at Cox's Bazar beach and fled.

Last Friday at midnight, the police rescued 28 people from the Laboni Point at Cox's Bazar beach. The others escaped from the beach.

Most of those trying to get to Malaysia were Rohingya refugees.

They had paid the trafficking ring Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 each to travel illegally by sea to Malaysia.

Speaking to some of the rescued individuals, it was revealed that last Monday, 72 people were taken to the deep sea on several small fishing boats from the Mitthapanir Chhara boat ghat at Teknaf, Sadar union.