Promised to be taken to Malaysia, abandoned in Cox’s Bazar after four days at sea
A group of human traffickers have fled after dropping 72 people on Cox's Bazar sea beach instead of taking them to Malaysia.
The traffickers promised the people that they would be taken to Malaysia by sea. So they boarded a trawler in hopes of reaching Malaysia.
However, for four days, they were kept in the Bay of Bengal. None of them were ultimately taken to Malaysia.
At midnight, the traffickers dropped them off at Cox's Bazar beach and fled.
Last Friday at midnight, the police rescued 28 people from the Laboni Point at Cox's Bazar beach. The others escaped from the beach.
Most of those trying to get to Malaysia were Rohingya refugees.
They had paid the trafficking ring Tk 10,000 to Tk 15,000 each to travel illegally by sea to Malaysia.
Speaking to some of the rescued individuals, it was revealed that last Monday, 72 people were taken to the deep sea on several small fishing boats from the Mitthapanir Chhara boat ghat at Teknaf, Sadar union.
There, they were transferred to a large wooden trawler waiting for them. That night, the trawler was supposed to start its journey to Malaysia.
However, due to the influence of a cyclone, the Bay of Bengal became rough, and the trawler stayed near the coast close to St. Martin's Island.
On Thursday night, a conflict arose between the trawler's crew and the traffickers over transporting the passengers to Malaysia.
Later, last night, the crew brought the trawler to Cox's Bazar beach, where they urged the passengers to escape by jumping into the water.
Eyewitnesses reported that at around 11: 30 PM last night, chaos erupted when the trawler approached the Laboni Point of Cox's Bazar beach.
At that time, the men and women on the trawler jumped into waist-deep water and started making their way to the shore. Some of them entered the nearby forest.
Later, several groups of men and women fled towards the city. Upon receiving the news, the tourist police and district police arrived at the scene and rescued 28 people. The trawler was left on the beach as the crew and members of the trafficking group escaped.
Confirming the incident, Sheikh Mohammad Ali, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo that the passengers had been trafficked by trawler from Teknaf to be taken to Malaysia.
But due to a conflict, the trafficking group dropped them off at Cox's Bazar beach late at night and fled.
Upon receiving the news, the police rescued 28 individuals from the beach area. Among them were 25 men, 2 women, and 1 child, most of whom were Rohingyas. The others were residents from various districts of the country, including Teknaf in Cox's Bazar and Naikhongchhari in Bandarban.
OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali further stated that the process of identifying the 28 rescued individuals is ongoing. They will be handed over to the Rohingya camps and the families of the Bangladeshis. The trawler seized, which was used for smuggling, has been kept in the custody of the coast guard.
Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the escaping traffickers. Preparations for filing a case against several unknown traffickers are ongoing at the police station.
Mohammad Ilias, a resident of Kochubonia village in Teknaf Sadar Union, who was among the rescued, reported that on the evening of 16 November, he and 16 others were taken from the Mitthapanir Chhara boat ghat at Teknaf beach in a small boat to the deep sea and then transferred to another larger trawler.
There were already more than 40 men and women on that trawler. That night, the trawler began its journey to Malaysia with 72 passengers.
Once near St. Martin's, a disagreement and conflict ensued between the crew and the traffickers.
As a result, the trawler docked at Cox's Bazar beach on Friday night. There were 17 crew and traffickers on the trawler.