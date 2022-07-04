Plaintiff cop in case over Narail principal's humiliation withdrawn

In charge of Narail Sadar upazila’s Mirzapur Police Camp Sub Inspector Sheikh Morsalin has been withdrawn.

Morsalin, plaintiff of the case filed regarding humiliation of Mirzapur United College’s acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas, was withdrawn and attached to Narail Police Lines at around 12 in the noon.

Superintendent of Narail police Prabir Kumar Roy told Prothom Alo sub inspector Saiful Islam has been made new in charge of the police camp.

“He (Morsalin) has been brought to the Sadar (police lines) for sake of fair investigation as he is the plaintiff of the case,” the SP told Prothom Alo.