Plaintiff cop in case over Narail principal's humiliation withdrawn

The development came after a huge public outcry over the humiliation of the acting principal of the college in Narail Sadar upazila in broad daylight on 17 June. The role of police personnel during the incident was also called into question.
Witnesses and police sources said an eleventh grader of the college on 17 June posted a picture of Nupur Sharma, suspended spokesperson of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and paid respect to her. A recent remark of Nupur insulting Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) created global outrage among the Muslims.
As the Facebook post by the student created uproar in the area, the college’s principal Swapan Kumar Biswas discussed the matter with teachers, father of the student and some members of the governing body.
As per the decision taken during the discussion, the accused student was handed over to the police on the college premises. A number of college students and some outsiders created an obstruction when the police went to detain the accused student.
When principal Swapan Kumar and the accused student were forcefully brought out from a room of the first floor of the college building at around 4:00pm, some people placed garlands of shoes around their necks.
Local deputy commissioner and the SP were present on the college premises during the incident.