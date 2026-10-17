"My 3 sisters lost 5 children, they came to visit in a group of 9"

"Six of my nephews and nieces have died. I have three sisters. I am the only brother. Five of my three sisters' children died. The eldest niece's child also died. They had come for a vacation in a group of nine. Three survived," Aminul Islam lamented.

He is a resident of the capital city Dhaka.

On Saturday morning, around 7: 30AM, a fire at the wooden Tuptup Resort on the Patuartek beach of Inani in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, claimed the lives of six of his family members. On hearing the news, he flew from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar.

At around 2 PM today, Aminul Islam shared this information with journalists at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

He said, "They were supposed to return to Dhaka around 10:30 AM today. They came to Cox’s Bazar for a vacation last Thursday. When the fire broke out in the morning, two of them were outside. They informed me of the incident."